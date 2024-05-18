ON SECOND THOUGHT, DON’T: Gimme (Government) Shelter. States and cities spend billions on housing projects that are costly, cumbersome to build, and won’t solve the affordability crisis. Steven Malanga digs into the scandalous programs, which have provided housing to people who don’t need it (one recipient was earning $1 million annually) at prices that are gouging taxpayers, like “affordable” units that cost as much $1 million apiece to build.