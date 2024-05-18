NOW IN PAPERBACK: Against the Great Reset: Eighteen Theses Contra the New World Order. What’s wrong with the World Economic Forum’s plans for humanity? What can be done to resist the Davos elite’s determination to run our lives? Michael Walsh has assembled essays from, among others, Angelo Codevilla, Victor Davis Hanson, Roger Kimball, Douglass Murray, Harry Stein, and me.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.