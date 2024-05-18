DISTURBING VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS ASSAULTING SINGER CASSIE VENTURA:

Security video aired by CNN appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016, the latest in a months-long series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence from the hip-hop mogul. The video aired Friday appears to show Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction. The security camera video, dated March 5, 2016, closely resembles the description of an incident at an InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area of Los Angeles described in a November lawsuit filed by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, that alleged years of sexual abuse and other violence from Combs.

Meanwhile from 2020, great moments in projection: Sean “Diddy Combs” endorsed Joe Biden, declared Trump “Dangerous.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs flipped a switch when it came to his friendship with Donald Trump. When Trump became president, things changed drastically, and many of his former friendships faltered — his friendship with Combs being one of them. In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, the rapper expressed worries about what would happen if Trump were to get reelected as president in the 2020 election. “If this man [Trump] is elected, we’re not standing by no more getting killed, we not scared of anybody standing up and standing by, we’re on the verge of a race war,” Diddy said. This came in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement surging in response to police violence and the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Combs continued criticizing his former friend and Trump’s controversial opinions in the interview as he said, “White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous.” With the 2020 election nearing, the rapper found it essential to endorse Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden. “When we look at it we don’t have no choice,” he said. “Say what you want about Biden, I can’t say I love to pick either but, hey, we gotta get him [Biden] in office, and then we gotta hold him accountable.” Combs’ interview drew a line in the sand as he made it clear his friendship with Trump was over.

Finally, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Nation Starting To Wonder If Diddy May Have Done A Few Of Those Things He Repeatedly Rapped About Doing.

(H/T: Clay Travis.)