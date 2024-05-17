CANDY CROWLEY REDUX? Some of us remember the notorious DNC stenographer Candy Crowley in 2012 helping Obama though his stumbling over facts in the debate. Just the News is asking whether the equally biased Jake Tapper can control his editorialization — not journalism — in the upcoming debates between Bad Orange Man and President Puddinghead:

“CNN initially showed the footage of Trump, though Tapper told staff in the control room not to continue showing it. “The folks in the control room: I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn this into a spectacle, into a campaign ad. That’s enough of that. We’ve seen it already,” Tapper said while on the air […] “The Gaetz-McBreitbart nonsense that Trump spews, like these little code words that make [Sean] Hannity’s pins shine at specific moments when he utters them,” Tapper said, in apparent reference to conservative news outlet Breitbart and Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz. Tapper then editorialized, saying “He is running the single most negative, sleazy campaign in American history for a major party candidate.”

We’re to expect clean and fair debate management from this guy?

“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?”