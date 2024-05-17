NEO: Mitt Romney: Biden should have pardoned Trump.

Romney added: … [H]ad I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him. I’d have pardoned President Trump. Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy. So Romney, when you voted to convict Trump after he’d been impeached on bogus charges, did you do it because you thought it made you the big guy or the little guy? My answer is “the little guy.” What’s yours?

Is there a worse case of Stockholm Syndrome in American politics than Romney, who was utterly destroyed by the DNC-MSM in 2012, and yet always comes crawling back to them, futility seeking redemption from a group of self-styled elites who hate him? Or as Steve wrote on Thursday, “This is where I’d like to grab Romney by the lapel of his suitcoat, pull his face so close to mine I could see my reflection in his Brylcreem, and shout, ‘THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE IS BEHIND ALL THIS, YOU PREENING NINNY.’ And then his security would come and beat me to a pulp, which is exactly why I try not to go to Washington except when I must.”