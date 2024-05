KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Want Spies With That? Chinese and Iranian Moles Are Posing As DoorDash Drivers. “Chinese nationals tried to squeeze onto military bases in the U.S. roughly 100 times just in 2023, roughly once every three or four days. They sometimes pose as DoorDash drivers who have ‘wandered off course’ and ‘accidentally’ showed up at a secret nuclear site.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The Kurt Schlichter scenario is looking more plausible all the time.