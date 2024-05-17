KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The ‘Biden-Hamas 2024’ Campaign Isn’t Doing So Well. “Obviously, I didn’t pay any attention to the news while I was gone. I began to catch up a little as I headed to LaGuardia on Wednesday. As I was having a beer at the airport, the television nearest me had the news on. When they got around to the Trump-Biden debate news, a young Hispanic man who worked at the bar turned to me and said, ‘I’m getting popcorn for this.’ Then he leaned over to me and said, ‘I think Trump is going to win in a landslide.'”