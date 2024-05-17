ANOTHER BREWING CRISIS BY DESIGN: More Chinese Nationals Illegally Entered The U.S. In Two Days This Month Than In All Of 2021. “The CCP leadership’s chemical and political warfare against the U.S. coincides with a surge in the number of Chinese illegal aliens crossing the southern border without authorization. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 10,000 Chinese unlawful aliens have been apprehended since October 2022, compared to fewer than 500 in the same period in 2021. This increase may be attributed to various factors, such as the economic and social uncertainties and the limited personal freedoms in China, the demand for cheap labor, and the effectiveness of smugglers already positioned in the U.S.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The Kurt Schlichter scenario is looking more plausible, too.