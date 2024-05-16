FLOATING TARGET OFF GAZA: Pier Pressure On Gaza’s Shore — And In Michigan

SUMMARY: The Biden administration wants to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza to save the lives of Palestinian civilians. The Biden administration wants to use a complicated military structure/system called JLOTS — acronym for Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore — to pull it off. JLOTS is a floating, temporary pier for bringing supplies from big ships to a port-less shore. Suffering Gazans could be succored by land through Egypt. Gazans could be supplied through Israel. But Hamas stands in the way. So why the pier posturing? The floating piers are campaign photo-ops for Michigan Muslim voters.

