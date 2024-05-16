RED ALERT: Stewart Baker writes at the Volokh Conspiracy: “Congress is Preparing to Restore Quotas in College Admissions … and Everywhere Else–as a Very Quiet Part of the Bipartisan ‘Privacy’ Bill.” I haven’t had a chance to review the bill yet. But the conservative civil rights lawyers who have had that opportunity all agree that this “bipartisan” bill will, if passed, be a disaster. I assume the GOP staffers involved simply didn’t understand the ramifications of the “disparate impact” provisions in the bill. But I’ll know more once I’ve read the bill myself. In the meantime: Dear Congress: Please don’t pass this bill.

(Yes, I noticed Glenn posted this last evening, but it’s important enough to post again.)