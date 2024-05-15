THIS GREEN NUDE EEL KEEPS GETTING WORSE ALL THE TIME: Get Your Dirty Paws Away From My Hot Showers, Hippie. “The Left has been working hard to ban your gas- or diesel-powered car or truck, they made you swap out your perfectly decent incandescent bulbs for crappy CFLs or expensive LEDs, and next on the chopping block is your hot shower in the morning.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.