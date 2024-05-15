DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Warren Smith Learns It’s Not Enough to Be Right.

A few months ago, a Massachusetts high school teacher named Warren Smith went viral for the following exchange with a student. In it, he helps the student understand why he’s been thinking about J.K. Rowling all wrong. She’s not a “transphobe” for knowing how chromosomes work.

* * * * * * * *

I suspect there was no conversation when they fired him, because they knew he would talk them out of it.

So now this excellent teacher is out of a job for making students think instead of riot. I hope he lands on his feet. He seems like a decent guy. He’s certainly handling this a lot better than I would.

If J.K. Rowling really wants to change things, she should start her own school. A real-life Hogwarts. Except instead of teaching magic, it teaches young people how to think. Staff it with people like Warren Smith.

You don’t need magic when you’ve got logic and reason.