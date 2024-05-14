VICTORIA TAFT: The Space-Time Continuum You Must Live in to Believe NYC Trump Prosecutors. “I know next to nothing about string theory, but it looks like the prosecutors in the Trump trial in Manhattan are hoping the jurors do. They want them to join the prosecution’s time-space continuum — that’s the only way to make sense out of how trying to kill a bad story in 2011 and again in 2016 turned into 34 alleged bookkeeping errors in 2017, and how those misdemeanors magically elevated into felonies in 2024 — including stealing the 2016 election.”