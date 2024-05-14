YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: $7.5 Billion Later, Biden Is Up to 7 EV Charging Stations. “My back-of-the-envelope math also indicates that building seven stations every two years will get us to Biden’s goal of 500,000 no later than the year 144,881 AD. Assuming we’re still using AD by then.”
