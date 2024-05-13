PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Ashley Biden Wrote Letter to Judge Confirming That Diary Reporting That Biden Showered With Her Until a ‘Not Appropriate’ Age Is Real. “Snopes has been denying this for years — and this is one of the ‘fact’ checking outfits which social media companies use to decide whether to censor/throttle accounts. It was false for years, now it’s true. No apologies. No explanation of how or why this error (or ‘error’) was made.”

Oceania has never been at war with Eastasia.