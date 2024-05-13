WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH THE U.N.(!) IS A VOICE OF SANITY: U.N. Cuts Gaza Death Toll Figures by Half, Confirming Hamas Is Lying About Casualties. “These figures have been used by the U.N. and American government for months to accuse Israel of intentionally targeting civilians, including women and children. But the massive revision indicates Hamas’s figures are riddled with inaccuracies, even as the Biden administration claims they are generally reliable and cites them as evidence that Israel may have committed war crimes during its seven-month war. These inflated figures are also being used by the Biden administration to justify its decision to pause American arms sales to Israel and threaten to withhold more military aid if the Jewish state moves forward with a full-scale incursion into Gaza’s Rafah neighborhood.”