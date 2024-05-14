KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Contemplating the Wussification of Americans. “While I’m all for life being easier in the sense that we don’t have to worry about polio or defecate in a bucket, I’ve found myself contemplating the conveniences that have led us to trade in our bootstraps for slip-on fashion sneakers.”
