LIFE IN JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA: Dining out is increasingly a domain of the wealthy. Restaurants are feeling it.

What’s for dinner? For an increasing number of Americans, especially households making less than $150,000 a year, the answer doesn’t involve going to a restaurant. And when people do go out to eat, they are spending less money.

Battered by higher-than-normal food prices, some consumers are pulling back on their spending — and restaurants are feeling the effects.

Dine Brands Global Inc. DIN, +0.32%, the owner of the pancake chain IHOP and restaurant chain Applebee’s, said in its earnings call Wednesday that fewer consumers earning $50,000 a year and below visited its restaurants in the past quarter. Even when they do, they are “more aggressively” managing the amount they spend, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton told investors.

Although some higher-income guests have traded down to eat at the company’s cheaper restaurants, behavioral changes are most pronounced among lower-income consumers, he said. “[T]he most impactful change in consumer behavior is clearly the $50,000 and below segment,” Peyton said on the call. Dine Brands Global did not immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment.

While lower-income Americans are dining out less — even at fast-food restaurants — higher-income Americans are dining out more.