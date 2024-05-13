THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:

Well, um, the – er – so the – I mean – again, some of the stuff gets – some of the language that the – erm – some of the language and concepts are just confusing. I mean, the government definitely prints money, and it definitely lends that money, which is why – erm, er – the government definitely prints money, and then it lends that money by – er – by selling bonds – er – is that what they do? They, they – erm – they – yeah, they, they – erm – they sell bonds – yeah, they sell bonds, right, so as they sell bonds and people buy bonds and lend them the money – yup – so a lot of times, a lot of times – at least to my ear – with [Modern Monetary Theory] the language and the concepts can be kind of unnecessarily confusing, but there is no question that the government prints money and then it uses that money to – um, er, uh – er – so – um – yeah, I – I – I guess I’m just – I don’t – I can’t really talk – eh, I don’t – I don’t get it – I don’t know what they’re talking about, like, ’cos – it’s like – the government clearly prints money, it does it all the time, and it clearly borrows, otherwise we wouldn’t be having this that ’n’ defic – conversation, so I don’t think there’s anything confusing there.

—“So who was that? A trans sociology major at Columbia? One of the hosts of The View? No. It was Jared Bernstein, the Chairman of Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers.”

If that name rings a bell, here’s a flashback from Bernstein: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

Biden warned voters on the 2020 campaign trail that if he’s elected president, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.” (Sadly, not that he ever was in America.) But nobody in the MSM-DNC deigned to ask who would be replacing him.

Related: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.