THEY’RE PROBABLY TRYING TO CREATE OPTICS FOR THE GOP AS UGLY AS THE DEMS’ LIKELY REPLAY OF CHICAGO ’68: Secret Service Won’t Budge in Moving Security Zone Farther From GOP Convention in Milwaukee. “Republican officials met with the Secret Service and strongly urged them to move the free speech zone further than a quarter mile from the venue. The agency refused.”
