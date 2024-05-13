YES: Citadel Ken Griffin Rises Up Against Left’s Cultural Revolution,’ Says Time To Embrace ‘Western Values.’

The latest is Griffin, who founded the $63 billion hedge fund Citadel. In an interview Saturday, Griffin told the Financial Times that Harvard needs to embrace “Western values.” The school’s major donor said the campus crisis is a byproduct of a “cultural revolution.”

He said the US had “lost sight of education as the means of pursuing truth and acquiring knowledge” over the past decade.

“The narrative on some of our college campuses has devolved to the level that the system is rigged and unfair, and that America is plagued by systemic racism and systemic injustice,” he noted.

Griffin continued, “What you’re seeing now is the end-product of this cultural revolution in American education playing out on American campuses, in particular, using the paradigm of the oppressor and the oppressed.”

“The protests on college campuses are almost like performative art, and we’re not actually helping Palestinians or Israelis with these surreal protests,” the billionaire said, adding that in previous humanitarian crises, Americans would focus on practical aid.

As we’ve pointed out, the campus riots have nothing to do with helping the poor Palestinians. Similarly, adjacent pro-Palestinian protests, shutting critical infrastructure, such as highways, bridges, and airport terminals nationwide, have zero to do with helping these folks and everything to do with collapsing America.