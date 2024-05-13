DON’T GET COCKY: Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden. “The surveys by The New York Times, Siena College and The Philadelphia Inquirer found that Mr. Trump was ahead among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup against Mr. Biden in five of six key states: Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden led among registered voters in only one battleground state, Wisconsin.”

This is when pollsters should be narrowing their focus to likely voters but with widespread mail-in balloting, I’m not sure what the difference is any longer between likely voters, registered voters, and ballots that went out wherever and came back in at a convenient time.