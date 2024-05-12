PEOPLE TEND TO GO WHERE THEY’RE WANTED: Police Flee High Crime California For Texas. “Sounds like there’s a grand bargain to be had: California sends Texas all it’s good law enforcement officers, and in return Texas sends California all the homeless drug addicts and illegal aliens so beloved by the Democratic Party over ordinary, law-abiding citizens.”
