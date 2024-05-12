COLUMBIA: Columbia faces suit for not protecting custodians from ‘bratty’ agitators.

The union is “exploring legal action against the university and the Hamilton Hall occupiers,” wrote Samuelson in a letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik, reports Greg Norman. The union demanded the names of protesters arrested in the building.

Custodian Mario Torres, 45, was photographed pushing one of the intruders against a wall. He was trying to “protect the building,” he told Francesca Block of the Free Press. “He had a Columbia hoodie on, and I managed to rip that hoodie off of him and expose his face.”

The intruder was “a 40-year-old trust fund kid named James Carlson,” writes Block. He was charged with five felonies, including burglary and reckless endangerment.