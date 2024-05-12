NY GIANTS GREAT LAWRENCE TAYLOR TAKES TIME OUT OF HIS WEEKEND TO ATTEND TRUMP RALLY IN NJ: “Taylor was one of just 40,000 expected to support Trump at the latest stop on his campaign trail. He is one of several former or current NFL players who have voiced support for the 45th president of the United States over the past several years.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.