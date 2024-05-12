PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE:

⬇️ Biden in 1992 on Bush41 vs. Shamir:

“Why is there any incentive for the Arabs to make any compromise.. if they know that they must only wait — for the U.S. will do their bargaining for them…

“The absurd notion that publicly vilifying Israel will somehow change its policy.” pic.twitter.com/N521CdSR9o

— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 15, 2024