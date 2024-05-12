PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE:
⬇️ Biden in 1992 on Bush41 vs. Shamir:
“Why is there any incentive for the Arabs to make any compromise.. if they know that they must only wait — for the U.S. will do their bargaining for them…
“The absurd notion that publicly vilifying Israel will somehow change its policy.” pic.twitter.com/N521CdSR9o
— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 15, 2024
UPDATE: Flash-forward to 2024: Bombshell: Biden Administration Has Been Hiding Intel on Location of Hamas Leaders in Betrayal of Israel.