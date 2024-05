THEY HATE US, THEY REALLY HATE US!

In her speech, Pelosi argues that voters are “blocked” from making good, rational decisions and voting Democrat because of their culture and views on God Watch: pic.twitter.com/YAtkNoBGVN — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 11, 2024

I can’t say it’s at all surprising to see Pelosi channeling Meryl Streep channeling Hillary in the climactic scene from her dystopian 2015 Harvey Weinstein-produced movie The Giver— it’s leftists all the way down: