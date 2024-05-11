MY SHOCKED FACE IS GETTING TIRED: In Bob Dylan’s “Neighborhood Bully” about Israel (and Jews) being the world’s pariahs, one line of the lyrics says:

“His enemies say, he’s on their land/They got him outnumbered, about a million to one/he got no place to escape to, no place to run.”

So the report from Just the News that The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution granting expanded rights to Palestine, permitting it to operate within the U.N. framework in a form of non-voting pseudo-membership shouldn’t shock anyone.

“This is a reward for terrorism and will only strengthen Hamas and make peace impossible. It is one of the most destructive resolutions ever presented in the UN made possible due to the antisemitism and political interests that are so prevalent at the UN,” [said Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan.]

The fact that something isn’t a surprise doesn’t mean it isn’t repulsive.