THEY HAD NO BUSINESS JUMPING IN THE FIRST TIME: Corporate America Is Sitting Out the Trump-Biden Rematch. “Some CEOs are privately drawing up plans to tell employees not to expect comments on political matters in all-hands sessions. Others are reconsidering common election initiatives, such as get-out-the-vote drives, fearing those could be viewed in the current moment as partisan. A number of companies are also taking a harder line on workplace activism after long tolerating dissent.”