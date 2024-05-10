KRUISER: Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week: Pity Poor Mexico Edition. “Word of Mexico’s success in shipping people northward spread, and now people from all over the world are jockeying for position at our porous southern border. They’re all in a dead panic now about the prospect of Trump hanging a sign that says, ‘Go home, the other guy is gone,’ next January.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.