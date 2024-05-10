KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Netanyahu Is a Magnifying Glass on Biden’s Pathetic Weakness. “We can blame age-related dementia all we want, but Joe Biden would have been a weak president even if his last brain cells hadn’t taken a permanent vacation. The predictable by-product of the leader of the world’s lone (for the moment) superpower being weak is that the worst people in the world find new ways to be awful.”