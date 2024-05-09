VICTORIA TAFT: Just One More Thing, Stormy: Do You Know Anything About Trump’s Business Records? “Before she sashayed from the courtroom, Daniels was asked what might be the most important question of the trial. It came two hours into her second day of testimony. The question had to do with why everyone was gathered in court.”
