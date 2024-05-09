I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY THE VERY SMARTEST PEOPLE THAT MOUTH-BREATHING RED STATERS DIDN’T HAVE THE ATTENTION SPAN TO MAINTAIN A BOYCOTT: Bud Light sales still falling as Modelo, Coors fight to keep their gains.

Revenue for Anheuser-Busch jumped 2.6% to $14.55 billion from higher prices, but volume sold dropped 0.6%, though it was less than Wall Street anticipated. The largest decline came from North America, where volume dropped 9.9%, largely due to sales of Bud Light.

Sales to retailers and wholesalers were down 13.7% and 10.7%, respectively, in the US.

“We’ve lost a whole generation of hardcore Bud Light shoppers,” Bump Williams of Bump Williams Consulting told Yahoo Finance. “It’s going to take us at least 10 years to try and recapture what we lost in one year.”

Williams said AB InBev will have to “buy” shoppers. As Gen Zs grow up and turn 21, they’ll turn to brands that made an impression on them in their younger years.

“They’re not going to remember any of that stuff [regarding the boycott]. When they come into the marketplace, they’re going to say, ‘Oh, boy … I know that I liked their advertising … I’m going to go grab one,” Williams added.