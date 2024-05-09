THE NEW SPACE RACE: Boeing files notice to lay off more than 100 employees in Huntsville, Alabama. “Local media outlet WHNT said Boeing, which employs more than 3,000 people in Huntsville, planned to cut jobs because of delays related to the SLS Artemis mission, with NASA reportedly pushing back its Artemis II and III launches.”
