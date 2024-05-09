GOOD: $1 million for boys kicked out of high school for greenface photo. “Two 14-year-old boys were kicked out of their Catholic high school in 2020, because a three-year-old photo of them in green acne masks was interpreted as ‘blackface.’ The day before, they’d posted a photo in a white acne mask.”
