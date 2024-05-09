MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: It’s Official: Rep. Jamaal Bowman Is an Even Bigger Loon Than You Thought. “Aside from CIA time travel, secret frequencies, and alien technology — plus his previously known predilection for terrorists, antisemites, and democratic socialism — Bowman seems like a perfectly reasonable fellow.”
