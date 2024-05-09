SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX breaks Space Shuttle pad record with Falcon 9 Starlink mission. “With a Wednesday afternoon launch, SpaceX’s Falcon family of rockets exceeded the total number of Space Shuttle missions from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The combination of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rocket launches passed the total number of shuttle flights seen at that pad.”

The Space Shuttle flew for 30 years. The first Falcon 9 was launched in 2010 and has made 329 successful launches compared to the Shuttle’s 133.