EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Gen-Zers Slide Deeper Into Debt As Bidenomics Failure Crushes America’s Future Leaders. “Besides the vast majority of the working poor slammed by Bidenomics, as noted by McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Tyson Foods executives in earnings calls in recent weeks, Gen-Zers have been very vocal about a shit economy they were given after taking out $100,000 in college loans.”