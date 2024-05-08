FOLLOW THE MONEY: Brown, Harvard, and Indiana University of Pa. Received Gifts from the “State of Palestine.” The grants were spotted by the watchdogs at OpenThe Books, which has also just launched a free tool for members of the public to do their own searches of how money is being spent by governments at the local, state and federal levels. It’s called Benjamin the Chatbot (in honor of Benjamin Franklin.)
