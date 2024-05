ANALYSIS: TRUE.

Why, you may ask, are the campus and other protesters inspired to protest in increasing numbers, and with greater violence and aggressiveness?

The answer is that the protesters believe their protests are working.

When @POTUS Biden withholds weapons from @Israel a few weeks… https://t.co/9lsXKI1joN

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) May 8, 2024