BEEGE WELLBORN: I Don’t Want to Hear Noem-Or ‘VP’ Talk About These Two, M’kay?

Yeesh. Sometimes I think Republicans are just so desperate for a pretty face that doesn’t mean tweet, they’ll fall all over themselves elevating – and defending – the exact opposite of what they supposedly want. They get cleaned bowled over by a bad case of goo-goo eyes.

This business with the Dakota Darling Duo – Doug Burgum and Kristi Noem – being serious Vice Presidential contenders strikes me as one of those times if you check out the chatter in comment sections.

If some of you remember, I did a dive into Doug Burgum last fall after seeing the folksy, imminently approachable “regular farmer guy” no one had ever heard of during the first presidential candidate debate.

Like, who was he? I’d never heard of him.

God dang, people. All it took was about two seconds to find out he could easily be “Eat the Bugs” Burgum, judging by the close friends he runs with.