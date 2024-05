OLD AND BUSTED: “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

The New Hotness?

EPIC. Case Western Reserve University in Ohio brought a painter to paint over a wall that pro-Palestine protesters vandalized. Some activists tried to stop him and he just painted over them too 😂

