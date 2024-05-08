THE END OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION: You’ll Never Guess What Victorinox Is Removing from Its Iconic Swiss Army Knife. “It’s a steak and salad without the steak. It’s Wham! without George Michael. It’s Presidentish Joe Biden without his teleprompter. Hell, it might even be Biden with his teleprompter.”
