YES. NEXT QUESTION? Did NYC Just Kneecap Airbnb? “I live in Bed-Stuy, too. When my large family visits, they typically stay at an Airbnb townhouse that’s 0.6 miles away from my apartment. I priced out how much they would need to spend for a comparable stay at a decent hotel—putting them two to three miles away, since Bed-Stuy has very few decent hotels — and it was double the price. Many others have chimed in with their personal stories of how short-term rentals have made trips to New York feasible for their families. If every visit becomes twice as expensive, why would anyone come to this rat-infested metropolis?”