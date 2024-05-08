KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Stormy Weather — Merchan No Longer Biggest Sleazebag in His Courtroom. “I can assure you that tawdry isn’t a regular part of my vocabulary. In fact, I don’t think it’s ever even popped into my head unless I’ve just read it somewhere. These perverters of justice who are going after Trump are some major league scumbags, though.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.