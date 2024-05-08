KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Stormy Weather — Merchan No Longer Biggest Sleazebag in His Courtroom. “I can assure you that tawdry isn’t a regular part of my vocabulary. In fact, I don’t think it’s ever even popped into my head unless I’ve just read it somewhere. These perverters of justice who are going after Trump are some major league scumbags, though.”