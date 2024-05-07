DECOUPLING: US revokes some export licenses for China’s Huawei.

The move comes after the release last month of Huawei’s first AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro powered by Intel’s (INTC.O), opens new tab new Core Ultra 9 processor.

The laptop launch drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who suggested the Commerce Department had given the green light to Intel to sell the chip to Huawei.

The revocations come after a years-long review of the U.S. policy on what U.S. goods and technology could be shipped to Huawei, a flagship Chinese company viewed as a national security threat.

They could hamper Huawei’s recently resurgent revenue, and also hurt U.S. suppliers that have been allowed to do business with the company.