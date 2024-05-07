DECOUPLING: US revokes some export licenses for China’s Huawei.
The move comes after the release last month of Huawei’s first AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro powered by Intel’s (INTC.O), opens new tab new Core Ultra 9 processor.
The laptop launch drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who suggested the Commerce Department had given the green light to Intel to sell the chip to Huawei.
The revocations come after a years-long review of the U.S. policy on what U.S. goods and technology could be shipped to Huawei, a flagship Chinese company viewed as a national security threat.
They could hamper Huawei’s recently resurgent revenue, and also hurt U.S. suppliers that have been allowed to do business with the company.
Nobody ever said decoupling would be easy, cheap, or fun.