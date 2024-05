SOMEBODY GETS IT:

“I think Israel should go in there and kick the sh*t out of them, just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch.”

This is what Rep. Mast had to say on Holocaust Remembrance Day in response to the news that Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/zNVY4Kp0cG

— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 7, 2024