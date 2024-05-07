BUT THEY’RE FROM THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY WERE HERE TO HELP: Chemicals in car interiors may cause cancer — and they’re required by US law.

Approximately 124 million Americans commute each day, spending an average of an hour in their cars.

By federal law, the interior of these vehicles are required to contain flame retardants, or chemicals that make it harder for them to combust in a crash.

These chemicals have been a legally mandated part of modern cars since the 1970s, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) passed a law requiring their use.

It’s arguable how effective this protection is.

Patrick Morrison, of the International Association of Firefighters, said in a statement on the study that these chemicals do little to prevent blazes — but instead simply make them “smokier and more toxic.”

What the study conclusively demonstrates is that any such protection comes at a price… All three chemicals are linked to reproductive and neurological problems — particularly because they don’t stay in the fabrics they’re woven into.