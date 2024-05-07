UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES APPROPRIATELY, COMRADES: End of an Era: Boy Scouts of America Officially Changes Name to Embrace Inclusivity After 114 Years.

The “woke virus” continues to spread in America.

The Boy Scouts of America has announced a major rebranding as it transitions to “Scouting America,” marking the first name change in its 114-year legacy.

The move is part of the organization’s bid to distance itself from its troubled past marred by a torrent of sexual abuse claims and subsequent bankruptcy while simultaneously embracing “inclusivity.”