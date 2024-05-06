OMG: WHO WANTS TO TELL THEM? The Times and WaPo all crowed about their Pulitzers today. Fine, whatev. But this caught my eye:

“The Washington Post shared the prize for national reporting for “Terror on Repeat,” an examination of the AR-15 rifle, a widely available weapon commonly used in deadly mass killings that is capable of firing hundreds of bullets in rapid succession.”

“Hundreds”? Srsly?

I can’t even begin to claim to be a firearms expert, but to my knowledge, even with a 30 round magazine, the first 30 seconds, 30 rounds. Then the magazine runs empty. I’ve heard of drums that have larger capacity, but notice the weasel words: “in rapid succession.”

What’s “rapid”? I mean, heck, in its day the Winchester ’76 fired in “rapid succession.”